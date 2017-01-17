Anti-Trump protest planned for Edinburgh on inauguration day

HUNDREDS of protesters are to march through the Capital’s streets to campaign against incoming US president Donald Trump.

On inauguration day, volunteers from Stand Up to Racism Scotland will hold up placards and deliver speeches at various locations across the city, accusing Mr Trump of threatening human rights.

The protest is due to start at 5.30pm at Waverley Gate on Friday and make its way up to Waterloo Place, Regent Road and through Regent Terrace, finishing outside the US Consulate.

The city council said no road closures would be put in place and police will be on hand as the protesters make their voices heard.

The campaigners have said they will not tolerate remarks from Mr Trump they claim are bigoted, sexist, homophobic and racist.

They said they would be standing in solidarity with protests taking place in the United States itself and other cities in Europe.

Gordon Davie, who will be taking part in the march, said: “The remarks Donald Trump has been making aren’t just upsetting the people of America, they are upsetting us here in Edinburgh too.

“We want as many people to join the protest as possible – it’s all about raising awareness and getting people talking. Marches are taking place all over the world in reaction to Donald Trump’s remarks and we want to take action too.”

He added: “It’s shocking what he is saying about Mexican people, calling them criminals and rapists, and the comments he has made about not allowing Muslims into the United States are just outrageous.

“We have to stand up for everyone as Donald Trump is a setback for human rights.

“We need to campaign for equality and democracy.”

The city council granted permission for the protest to go ahead.

Inauguration day has taken place on January 20 after every presidential election since 1937.

On that day, the term of a president commences at noon, when the Chief Justice administers the oath to the president.

Trump won this year’s presidential election on Tuesday, November 8 after defeating the Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

On Friday, protests will also be taking place in Glasgow and Dundee.

Some groups supporting the march include Muslim Women’s Association of Edinburgh, Ethical Voice, People’s Assembly Scotland, UCU Scotland, UAF Scotland and SACC Civil Liberties and Human Rights.

Councillor Alex Lunn commented: “I’m no stranger to US politics and elections but I never saw anything like what was coming.”

A spokesman for the city council said: “The council is working closely with the police to safeguard people’s right to peaceful, lawful protest.”

No-one from the US Consulate was available for comment.

