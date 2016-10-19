Anti-Donald Trump rally to be staged in Glasgow

Comedian Janey Godley is to hold an anti-Trump rally in Glasgow.

The comic will be holding the event, two days before the US presidential election, in Glasgow’s George Square on November 6 at noon.

A post on Godley’s Facebook page reads: “Bring the weans. Dress as Trump. Carry a simple sign saying “Trump is a .........”

“All races and religions welcome. All the things he hates!

“Make it clean no swearing as there are kids.

“Make voluntary donations to any rape crisis or women’s groups.

“All take selfies and laugh. We need more laughter and happiness and let kids know bullying and racism and sexism isn’t acceptable. Laugh at the bully.”

Janey Godley’s opposition to the US presidential candidate went viral when she was pictured holding a placard outside Trump’s Turnberry resort which read

“Trump is a c***”.

Donald Trump has courted controversy throughout his campaign with his attitude to women question throughout.

An audio recording of him having a conversion with TV host Billy Bush in which he boasted of kissing, groping and trying to have sex with women in 2005 was released earlier this month.

He can beard saying: “when you’re a star, they let you do it,”

