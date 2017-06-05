Andy Murray tribute following terror attacks

World number one Andy Murray has paid tribute to those affected by the recent terror attacks in the UK.

The Scot made the comments after defeating Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win over Karen Khachanov at the French Open in Paris.

He said: “I’m sure everyone will join me in sharing their thoughts and prayers of everyone who has been affected by this.

“I appreciate everyone coming to support the tennis and I’m grateful that I can come out and play in front of you.”

Seven people were killed in Saturday night’s terror attack in London with 21 people remaining critical in hospital.

A van mounted a pavement on London Bridge with three terrorists attacking members of the public of the public with knives.

The incident follows a bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester less than a fortnight ago which saw bomber Salma Abedi detonate a bomb in the foyer of the Manchester Arena, killing 22.