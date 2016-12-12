Andy Murray tipped for knighthood in Honours List

ANDY Murray has been nominated for a knighthood in the New Year’s Honours List, reports have suggested.

The 29-year-old world number one and Wimbledon champion is said to have been put forward on a special Olympics list for the honour.

A source told a Sunday newspaper: “Most, if not all, gold medallists were put in for something.”

Murray, who already holds the OBE, has previously ruled himself out of a knighthood, saying that he was too young for the honour.

He is, however, favourite to be named BBC Sports Personality of the Year on Sunday.

Murray landed nine singles titles in 2016 and reached two other Grand Slam finals to cement the most successful year of his career.

He won the ATP World Tour Finals in London as well as three Masters 1000 events and other tournaments, including Queen’s Club in London.