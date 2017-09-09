Andy Murray congratulates brother Jamie on US Open win

Scottish Tennis star Sir Andy Murray has lauded his older brother Jamie after he won the US Open Mixed Doubles final with partner Martina Hingis.

The elder Murray won his fifth Grand Slam title (two more than Sir Andy) after beating Michael Venus and Hao-Ching Chan 6-1, 4-6, 10-8 at Flushing Meadows, maintaining an unbeaten run that also saw them win Wimbledon.

Andy Murray, who missed the US Open through injury, was watching from home as his brother and female tennis icon Hingis won their second straight mixed doubles title.

Andy posted a picture on Instagram showing Murray and Hingis lifting the trophy on TV, accompanied by the message: “Proud little brother.”

The brothers’ mother Judy Murray was in attendance at the final, and tweeted a photo of the winning partnership with the caption: “Having a little cry - as you do”.

The younger Murray hasn’t enjoyed the success of his brother this season, struggling with injuries and losing his number one spot in the rankings to Rafael Nadal.