Andy and Jamie Murray get to grips with Scottish Cup trophy

The Persevered Scottish Cup Trophy Tour had a special stop on Monday - visiting two of the greatest Scottish athletes of all time.

Lifelong Hibernian fans Jamie and Andy Murray, fresh from their own summer successes at the US Open, Wimbledon and the Olympic Games, were able to celebrate the club’s historic William Hill Scottish Cup win with the trophy this week.

The former Hibs Kids joined grandfather Roy Erskine, a former Hibernian player himself, and other family members for photos with the trophy at Cromlix House, Dunblane.

Jamie and Andy are back home for a short spell, with the weekend’s Davis Cup action followed by Andy’s charity event ‘Andy Murray Live’ at the SSE Hydro on Wednesday. Hibernian players David Gray, John McGinn, Paul Hanlon and Liam Fontaine were at the final day of Davis Cup action on Sunday to lend their support to Andy and Team GB.

Chief Executive Leeann Dempster said: “It’s been a very successful year for both Hibernian and the Murray brothers.

“We were delighted to have the opportunity to bring the William Hill Scottish Cup to the family on their short visit home and hopefully they enjoyed their moment.

“Jamie and Andy are fantastic role models to kids across Scotland - and good Hibees as well!

“The cup win has brought joy to Hibernian supporters across Edinburgh and beyond and it is a pleasure to share the trophy with all our fans through the Persevered Scottish Cup Trophy Tour.”