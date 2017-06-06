Andrea Kinver’s hike in honour of mother Kim

When an advert for Macmillan’s Loch Lomond Mighty Hike popped up on Facebook, it was a poignant moment for Andrea Kinver.

The first part of the 26.1-mile walk follows the eastern shore of Loch Lomond - near the Vale of Leven Hospital where her mother Kim spent her last days after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

And the date of the walk in June was just days before the anniversary of her death.

“The timing and the location of this walk were hugely significant for me,” says Andrea, 38.

“It popped up on Facebook and I couldn’t believe it when I saw the date and where it was. There was something quite poignant about it.

“I signed up to do it on January 28 on what would have been my mum’s birthday as a wee present for her.”

Kim’s diagnosis came about after she complained of having problems with her vision.

“At Easter time in 2003 my mum was visiting me in Edinburgh and we went up Blackford Hill,” says Andrea, who works as a strategy and insight manager in the Capital.

“She was stumbling a bit and told me she had noticed something funny with her vision. She was getting passed back and forward between the GP and optician.

“A few weeks after that, she was sent for a scan and was told she had a primary brain tumour. It was an incredibly rare and incredibly fast-growing one and was already in seven separate sites through her brain. It was six weeks from her diagnosis to her death. She went from walking up the hill with me to being in a coma in such a short space of time. It was like a whirlwind and it was really difficult for us to understand what was happening.

“It was the worst time in my life but the Macmillan nurses were there for us, taking the time to explain what was happening. I don’t remember the individuals, I just remember a sense of calmness, reassurance and safety when we were in a turmoil of emotions.”

Kim died at the age of 45 in the Vale of Leven Hospital on June 9, 2003. On Saturday – almost 14 years later - Andrea and her friend Karen Davidson walked the equivalent of a marathon in her memory.

Macmillan’s Loch Lomond Mighty Hike started in Drymen and follows the eastern shore of Loch Lomond on the West Highland Way. It then joined the Three Lochs Way at Inveruglas and finished in the village of Tarbet.

The pair raised more than £1000 for Macmillan Cancer Support – something Andrea, who is originally from Helensburgh, says her mum would have been very proud of.

“She would have been gobsmacked to have even £500 raised in her memory,” she says. “She did everything for everybody else and never really asked for anything for herself.

“To have so many people putting money in her name, she would have been overwhelmed.”