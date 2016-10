From otter skin to dung, mice hearts, toads and carrots, the Highlands and Islands have a potent history of natural remedies.

With recipes, rituals and treatment dating to the Celtic era, the apothecary of the ancient north is a fascinating insight into how medicine was derived from the natural surrounds.

Here we look at what was in the traditional medicine box.

