Anas Sarwar proposes Glasgow Guarantee Scotland-wide rollout

Scottish Labour leadership hopeful Anas Sarwar has proposed a scheme to give every school-leaver a job, training or education.

The Glasgow MSP wants to replicate the £50 million Glasgow Guarantee, a legacy of the Commonwealth Games which has helped more than 7,000 young people into training or work since 2009.

Mr Sarwar said he would push for the scheme to be rolled out nation-wide as a Scotland Guarantee if elected.

Under his leadership Mr Sarwar said his front bench would work with Labour councils to form a roll-out working group, with the scheme to be implemented in the event of a Labour Scottish Government.

“It is a national scandal that 10% of young people in Scotland are not in education, employment or training,” he said.

“No young person should leave school without plans for their future.

“The Glasgow Guarantee has successfully ensured that thousands of youngsters have the skills to succeed in life.

“I want that rolled-out to become a Scotland Guarantee, eventually providing a job, training or education place to every school-leaver in the country.”

Mr Sarwar said he would also prioritise college funding, with the aim of ending cuts and ensuring parity of esteem with universities.

He is competing for the leadership against his Holyrood colleague Richard Leonard MSP following Kezia Dugdale’s resignation last month.

Labour activists across Scotland will vote between the two men to decide who will be their next leader, with the result due to be announced on November 18.