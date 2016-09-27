Amec lands £7m deal for Dounreay effluent treatment

Amec Foster Wheeler has won a £7 million design and build contract for the Dounreay nuclear site in Caithness.

The firm will provide a new effluent treatment plant for the site with the deal being awarded by Dounreay Site Restoration Limited (DSRL), the body responsible for decommissioning the former centre of fast reactor research and development.

All liquid effluent from the new plant will be managed, processed and discharged by pipeline to the existing low-level liquid effluent treatment plant.

Andy White, vice-president for decommissioning at Amec Foster Wheeler’s Clean Energy Europe business, said: “This is an important project.

“The combination of our nuclear expertise and our experience as a contractor is instrumental in this work to support the clean-up of the site for future generations.”

