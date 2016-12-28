Amazon reveals 10 most popular Scottish Christmas gifts

The Broons and Oor Wullie 2017 annuals have made it into Amazon’s list of ten most popular Christmas presents purchased in Scotland.

Like The Scotsman on Facebook

The data is based on unit sales from 1 November to 12 December and the latest releases from the popular Scots comic strips, both of which date back to 1936, sit snuggly inside the top ten.

There were also places for DVD releases from Scottish comedic favourites Billy Connolly and sitcom Still Game.

Scots author Ian Rankin found his latest book Rather be the Devil, the 21st instalment in the Inspector Rebus series, to be the top selling novel.

Amazon’s own devices, the Fire TV Stick and Echo speakers, also proved to be highly popular with the Scottish market.

The top 10 in full:

• Alexa Devices – Echo and Echo Dot

• Fire TV Stick

• Billy Connolly: High Horse Tour (DVD)

• Rather Be the Devil by Ian Rankin

• Still Game – Series 7 (DVD)

• The Broons: Scotland’s Happy Family That Makes Every Family Happy (Annuals 2017)

• Oor Wullie: Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A’body’s Wullie! (Annuals 2017)

• Pokemon Moon (Nintendo 3DS)

• The Midnight Gang by David Walliams

• FIFA 17

READ MORE - SNP questions why ‘zombie’ Scotland Office needs extra money

Follow @thescotsman for updates throughout the day