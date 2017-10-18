Amazon boss made ‘unwanted advances’ on actress at Edinburgh TV festival - reports

A new claim has been made against former Amazon boss Roy Price by actress Anna Friel.

According to reports the 41-year-old actress fled a showbiz dinner at the Edinburgh TV Festival after the Hollywood executive allegedly made unwanted advances towards her.

It is understood that Freil had been staying at the Balmoral Hotel in the Capital during the TV Festival with Price also at the hotel.

The Sun reports that “There was an incident involving Price and Anna — it made her feel uncomfortable and she left.”

The fomer Amazon boss resigned five days after being put on “leave of absence” after being accused of inappropriate behaviour.

The allegations come amid concerns in Hollywood regarding film boss Harvey Weinstein, who is facing claims of sexual harassment and assault.