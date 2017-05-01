Alistair Carmichael facing challenge from young SNP adviser

A young SNP adviser is set to challenge the Liberal Democrat’s single remaining sitting MP in the General Election.

Miriam Brett, 25, is aiming to unseat Alistair Carmichael who maintains a slim majority of 817 in the Orkney and Shetland constituency.

Victory on June 8 would see Ms Brett become one of the youngest MPs at Westminster.

She previously worked as a senior economic adviser to the SNP’s Westminster group and played a prominent role in the Yes campaign during the Scottish independence referendum in 2014.

Prominent backers include Mhairi Black, who has touted Ms Brett as one of the party’s rising stars.

Ms Black said: “Absolutely brilliant news. Never met a more talented, intelligent and down to earth person. Miriam will be a phenomenal candidate!”

SNP MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath Roger Mullin tweeted: “So thrilled for my friend @MiriamBrett. She has been a wonderful support at Westminster to many MPs. In a different league to current MP.”

Also seeking election in the Orkney and Shetland constituency are Labour’s Robina Barton, Jamie Halcro-Johnston for the Conservatives and Ukip’s Robert Smith.