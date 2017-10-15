Alex Salmond teases Fringe tour audience with sultry striptease

Have your say

Alex Salmond pretended to do a strip tease as he took his hit Fringe tour on the road.

The former first minister also took aim at Donald Trump, who he branded a “plonker” and Ruth Davidson, who he described as “two-faced”.

Salmond, who was performing at the Tivoli Theatre in Aberdeen, teased the audience by pretending he would strip off.

The audience, which included wife Moira, cheered as saucy music played.

Salmond joked “what does an unleashed politician do” as he removed his tie.

In the end he decided not to bare all.

He also spoofed Rikki Fulton’s dour TV minister Rev IM Jolly and jokes Scots were “tubes” for voting No in the 2014 Scottish independence referendum.