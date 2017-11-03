Alex Salmond set ‘to launch’ TV chat show

Following a successful stint at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Alex Salmond is reportedly launching his own television chat show.

Alex Salmond to launch his own television chat show.

‘The Alex Salmond Show’ will take inspiration from ‘Alex Salmond...Unleashed’, according to The Courier, with it expected to be a similar format.

The former first minister welcomed an array of guests, including Brexit secretary, David Davis, Hibernian manager Neil Lennon, actor Brian Cox and radio DJ Des Clarke, to his show, which featured comedy, music and chat.

Salmond, who lost his Gordon seat in June, took his show on tour last month and will continue to do so in Novemember and 2018, set up Slainte Media over the summer via his accountant John Cairns.

There has bee no indication of which channel or platform the show will appear on but a launch party is set to take place 9 November in London.