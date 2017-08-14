Alex Salmond’s Fringe show panned by critics in first reviews

In perhaps one of the more surprising recent turns at the Edinburgh Fringe, a variety show is being hosted every day for a fortnight by one of Scotland’s most recognisable politicians.

It is not unusual to see politicians in Edinburgh during the World’s biggest arts festival, but they usually stick to the more cerebral surroundings of the city’s book Festival.

Alex Salmond’s show, called ‘Unleashed’ is more like the traditional comedy shows that pepper the Fringe’s many venues throughout the month of August.

No matter what the reviews say, the show is a success by most measures already, having sold out its entire two-week run, with two extra shows already added.

Mr Salmond kicked off his show with the first of his surprise guests yesterday, Brexit Secretary David Davis.

After one performance, here are what some of the first reviewers are saying, and it doesn’t make good reading for fans of the ex-SNP leader.

Our take

The Scotsman, of course, is the essential paper for reviews of the best and most talked-about shows at the Fringe, but we haven’t given the former First Minister a star-rated, traditional, review as of yet.

Our political correspondent Scott Macnab attended the show, and noted that Alex Salmond had to warn his audience to be kind to his first ‘surprise guest’.

He wrote: “The MP, referred to as a “friend” by Salmond, drew gasps when he was unveiled as the first guest for the start of the sell-out run Alex Salmond...Unleashed at Edinburgh’s Assembly Rooms.

“Salmond told his audience that Davis was on course to be Britain’s “next Prime Minister.” The pair have been friends dating back to their work together on the campaign to bring former Prime Minister Tony Blair to account over the war in Iraq.

“Mr Davis repeatedly joked that the appearance could “ruin my career” as he was introduced to the crowd by the former First Minister.”

Bad reviews

Mr Salmond is a novice at Fringe performance, but after numerous public speeches, he should be able to hold a crowd.

The Guardian gave Mr Salmond’s shows two stars, not for a lack of stage presence, which they praised, but for going soft on his guest David Davis, and for a lack of revelations which tie in with the title.

They wrote: “(Salmond) is buttoned up no more, and we buckle up for juicy gossip from behind the scenes of Scottish and UK politics.

“But that’s not what we get”.

The two-star review in the Evening Standard, edited by a political foe of David Davis, George Osborne, was decidedly more unkind.

Mr Salmond was a purveyor of ‘bland anecdotes’, according to the London paper, and the interactions between Mr Salmond and Mr Davis were full of soft questions.

The review is summed up by the final line: “Salmond is a convivial host, but Graham Norton has nothing to worry about.”

Very bad reviews

The Daily Mail, no fan of the former First Minister, commissioned regular columnist Stephen Daisley, who took aim at both host and audience in an eviscerating review.

He notes that Salmond’s show is indeed sold out – but that ‘irony didn’t get a ticket’.

He added: “As with the SNP these days, Alex Salmond... Unleashed felt directionless and in search of a purpose.

“My occasional chuckle was usually a pity laugh, and pity took up much of my time as Salmond strutted eagerly around the stage, straining to feign relevance.”

The Times’ review took issue with a lewd joke that the “leering” and “unctuous” First Minister delivered, with the punchline seemingly about sex with female political leaders.

Reviewer Mike Wade wrote: “For those less enamoured of the former MP, Mr Salmond’s running gag was the stuff of nightmares.”

Not all bad

It wasn’t all doom and gloom for the former First Minister if he is perusing the reviews of “Unleashed”.

Unsurprisingly, the pro-independence National newspaper gave the show a perfect five-star score, praising the hosting abilities of Salmond, who penned a column in the paper.

They praise Mr Salmond’s approach to a post-show signing event in which he apparently engages with fans ‘with a sincerity that cannot be faked’.

Mr Salmond’s show, according to the paper: “A treat for anyone, no matter their political persuasion.”