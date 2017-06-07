Alex Salmond pokes fun at Theresa May’s ‘naughty’ side on social media

Alex Salmond took time out from campaigning in the north of Scotland to poke fun at Theresa May and the ‘naughtiest thing’ she has ever done.

The Prime Minister admitted that the naughtiest thing she ever did as a child was run through fields of wheat. The revelation came in an interview with Julie Etchingham on ITV.

Ms May admitted to being a “goody two shoes” before being pressed for the answer. She added that “the farmers weren’t too pleased about that”.

It prompted much ridicule on social media.

Spotting an opportunity when out and about in the countryside, the former First Minister posed in a field for a picture which he uploaded to both Facebook and Twitter with the caption ‘Tempted to be naughty. #fieldsofwheat’.

Salmond was in Huntly, canvassing for SNP votes ahead of the General Election.