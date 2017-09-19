Alex Salmond named keynote speaker at renewables event

Former First Minister Alex Salmond has been confirmed as the keynote speaker at a major conference in Scotland looking at the impact on the renewable energy industry following Brexit.

The “Renewables After Brexit” event, being staged on 1 December, will see experts from the renewables, legal, financial and political sectors discuss the consequences for the industry when the UK leaves the European Union.

• READ MORE: Energy news

The event is being run by the University of Dundee’s Centre for Energy, Petroleum and Mineral Law & Policy. Professor Peter Cameron, director of the centre, said: “Renewable energy was a key focus of Alex Salmond’s government and delegates will hear his views on how the industry may fare post-Brexit.”

• READ MORE: Who should pay for renewable energy subsidies in Scotland?

Speakers at the event will also include Dave Pearson, a director at Glasgow-based Star Renewable Energy, which last week won a major global sustainability and innovation award for its system which harvests heat from rivers using heat pumps.

The company is currently behind a £3.5 million scheme to supply heat to buildings in the Gorbals by using its pioneering heat pump technology on the Clyde.

• READ MORE: Project generating heat from sewers given funding boost

The project will be the largest such system in the UK. It was one of a number of green initiatives to share £43m of funding from the Scottish Government under the Low Carbon Infrastructure Transition Programme.

• The Scottish Government has given the green light to German utility giant E.ON’s application to build an 18-turbine wind farm at Benbrack.

E.ON, one of Britain’s biggest energy suppliers, said the site will be capable of producing up to 59.4 megawatts of electricity.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook