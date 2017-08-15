Alex Noble & Son clocks up 85 years in the motor trade

A well-known Midlothian car dealership, Alex F Noble & Son, clocks up an impressive 85 years in the trade this month.

The family-owned and run firm has a Nissan outlet at Straiton, and a Subaru/Isuzu site at Penicuik.

Alex F Nobel & Son has been run by the third generation of the family – brothers David, Colin and Michael Noble – since the mid-1980s and now employs 100 full-time staff. The group has a 31-year relationship as sponsor of Lasswade Rugby Club.

Dealer principal David Noble said: “There’s not many firms can celebrate 85 years in business, so we’re obviously proud to have reached this significant milestone in our history.

“We’ve great plans to develop the business even further over the next few years and are looking forward to our 100th anniversary in 2032”.

