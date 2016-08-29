Alan Roden named Scottish Labour communications director

Scottish Labour have appointed the political editor of the Daily Mail in Scotland as the party’s new communications director.

Political journalist Alan Roden’s appointment was announced by party leader Kezia Dugdale as the first in a number of senior roles to be filled in the coming weeks.

Ms Dugdale said: “Alan brings to this new role a wealth of experience of Scottish journalism and a career reporting on local and national politics. He is a significant addition to our team as we prepare for elections in 2017, and building towards the UK General Election in 2020 and the Scottish elections in 2021.

“Scotland needs a strong Labour Party and we need the strongest possible team to hold the SNP Government to account in this new Parliamentary session.

“Alan’s experience will strengthen the Scottish Labour Party as we continue to lead the progressive opposition against the SNP Government and the Tories.”

Mr Roden tweeted he was “delighted” to be taking on the new role. He joined the Scottish Daily Mail in 2008, becoming political editor in 2013. Prior to that, Mr Roden worked for the Edinburgh Evening News covering local politics, transport, health and the environment.

Mr Roden studied politics at the University of Edinburgh and journalism at Napier University, where Scottish Labour said he was an active member of the student branch of the party.

