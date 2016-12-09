Search

Air Ambulance at scene as A1 ‘closed in both directions’ due to accident

The A1 has been shut with an air ambulance en route.

Motorists are being urged by police to avoid travelling on the A1 following a “serious” road traffic collision.

The route has been closed in both directions after two vehicles collided on the northbound carriageway around 7.50am.

The incident took place around half a mile north of Dunbar.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Police Scotland and ambulance crews are currently in attendance.

An air ambulance has also been called.

A diversion has been put in place, however, no indication has been given for when the route will reopen.

