Air Ambulance at scene as A1 ‘closed in both directions’ due to accident

Motorists are being urged by police to avoid travelling on the A1 following a “serious” road traffic collision.

The route has been closed in both directions after two vehicles collided on the northbound carriageway around 7.50am.

The incident took place around half a mile north of Dunbar.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Police Scotland and ambulance crews are currently in attendance.

An air ambulance has also been called.

A diversion has been put in place, however, no indication has been given for when the route will reopen.

