Actor Michael Palin to be given honorary degree by St Andrews

COMEDIAN, broadcaster and writer Michael Palin is to be awarded an honorary degree by one of the UK’s oldest universities.

The Monty Python star will be honoured by the University of St Andrews at a ceremony on June 23.

He will be joined by figures from the worlds of science, literature, religion, film and broadcasting during the university’s summer graduation ceremonies.

Former Bishop of Edinburgh Richard Holloway, broadcaster Donald Macleod and Iranian film director Professor Bahram Beyzaie are also to be awarded honorary doctorates.

Dame Elish Angiolini, a Scottish lawyer and former Lord Advocate of Scotland whose work resulted in the establishment of the National Sexual Crimes Unit, will also receive an honorary degree.

Twelve people will be honoured between June 20 and 23 in ceremonies at the Younger Hall.

Palin is the third Python to be honoured by the University of St Andrews.

As a former rector, John Cleese was awarded an honorary degree in 1971, while Terry Jones was honoured in 2013.