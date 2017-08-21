Action demanded after joyrider victim suffers ‘horrific’ injuries

Residents in Edinburgh are demanding urgent action to stop joyriding motorbike thieves after a ten-year-old boy suffered “horrific” injuries when he was knocked down on a pedestrian crossing.

The crossing, near Drylaw police station on Ferry Road, was showing the green man when he crossed and was hit by a motorcycle at 6:35pm on Saturday. He was taken to the Sick Kids Hospital with serious injuries.

Police said two motor-cycles, each ridden by one person, appeared to have gone through a red light and the second one, a Triumph Daytona 650cc stolen in the city earlier, struck the boy. The rider carried on for a short distance before abandoning the bike and running off.

Police are conducting door-to-door inquiries and examining CCTV footage. Detective Chief Inspector Paul Grainger said: “This was a terrifying incident which could easily have had fatal consequences.”

The boy’s mother said yesterday he was still “critical but stable” and was having surgery. “He has been so brave, braver than I could ever be. I’m so proud of him, he’s my wee trooper.”

Motorcycle crime is a persistent problem in north Edinburgh and residents said they had warned that a serious accident was bound to happen.

Robert Pearson, of Tenants and Residents in Muirhouse (Trim), said: “The circumstances surrounding this accident are downright disgusting.

“These motorbikes are totally out of control. It was only a matter of time before an innocent person was seriously injured.”

Calum Steele, general secretary of the Scottish Police Federation union, posted a message which read: “One of the most under pressure areas for policing, Drylaw, where motorcycles run amok almost daily is picking up pieces this evening.”

Ben Macpherson, SNP MSP for Edinburgh Northern and Leith, said: “I will continue to work with everyone involved with Stronger North ... to do all I can to help tackle this significant and totally unacceptable problem of anti-social motorbike theft and joyriding in north Edinburgh.”