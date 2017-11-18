AC/DC co-founder Malcolm Young dies aged 64

Have your say

AC/DC co-founder and guitarist Malcolm Young has died aged 64, the band has announced.

A statement on the band’s website said: “Today it is with deep heartfelt sadness that AC/DC has to announce the passing of Malcolm Young.

Malcolm Young, Brian Johnson, Angus Young, Phil Rudd and Cliff Williams from AC/DC pose for photographers at Carling Apollo Hammersmith in London. Picture; PA

“Malcolm, along with Angus, was the founder and creator of AC/DC.

“With enormous dedication and commitment he was the driving force behind the band.

READ MORE: How escape from Glasgow inspired AC/DC

“As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary he was a perfectionist and a unique man.

“He always stuck to his guns and did and said exactly what he wanted.

“He took great pride in all that he endeavored.

READ MORE: Insight: Scotland’s greatest ever rock band – we salute you

“His loyalty to the fans was unsurpassed.

“As his brother it is hard to express in words what he has meant to me during my life, the bond we had was unique and very special.

“He leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever.

“Malcolm, job well done.”