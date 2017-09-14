Abuse of elderly ‘should be a hate crime’ in Scotland

Abuse of elderly people should be treated as a hate crime in Scotland, campaigners have urged as they revealed one in 11 may have been victims.

A survey by Action on Elder Abuse Scotland suggested nearly 90,000 people over 65 north of the Border might have suffered physical, psychological or sexual abuse, or theft.

The result was based on responses from younger people about over-65s they knew.

However, fewer than 3 per cent of the 1,000 older people who were also questioned admitted experiencing abuse themselves.

The charity is calling for such crimes to be treated as aggravated offences in a similar way that hate crimes based on a person’s race, religion or sexual orientation are.

Director Lesley Carcary said: “This poll confirms elder abuse in Scotland is a major issue, and requires radical action if we are to prevent thousands of our loved ones from continuing to suffer appalling treatment.

“The criminal justice system is failing to deter abusers, too many care providers provide neglectful care, and the adult protection process often fails to protect.

“The Scottish Government cannot continue to claim they are doing enough.

“It is particularly worth noting that relatives and friends are observing much more elder abuse than older people themselves are actually acknowledging.

“This is likely to be because victims are afraid to speak out, are dependent on their abusers, or have just accepted they can do nothing about it.

“A significant number of older victims lack the capacity to recognise what is being done to them.

“What is clear is the abuse of older people is a massive problem here, and at the moment there just isn’t enough of a deterrent.”

A previous poll by the charity showed 96 per cent of those questioned in Scotland backed tougher sentences for crimes against the elderly.

Ms Carcary said: “Those who commit crimes against older people are highly unlikely to be prosecuted and, even if they are, the sentences they receive are often appallingly flimsy.

“This is why we want crimes against older people to be prosecuted in a similar way to hate crimes – as an aggravated offence – in recognition both of the fact that older people are specifically targeted because of their vulnerability and they often suffer more in the aftermath of these crimes.

“Indeed, sometimes even relatively ‘minor’ crimes against older people can trigger terminal decline.”

Richard Baker, a spokesman for Age Scotland, said: “It is of deep concern that so many older people are the victims of abuse. Ministers should give very serious consideration to giving older people every protection.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “We will continue to work with older people and their organisations to promote and protect equality and the human rights of older people, and ensure their quality of life continues to improve.

“Abuse of older people is both shocking and totally unacceptable.

“Like anyone else, our older citizens have the right to live safely and with dignity.”