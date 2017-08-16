ABL Business pledges support to Street Soccer Scotland

Finance broker Robert Perrie has pledged his support to a charity event which helps disadvantaged people in Glasgow.

Robert, a five-a-side football and golf enthusiast, runs the Scottish office of commercial finance and marketing consultancy ABL Business, in West George Street, Glasgow.

Robert Perrie. Picture: submitted

The company is hosting a table at the first Street Soccer Scotland Annual Dinner, taking place at the Glasgow Hilton hotel, on Thursday.

Robert will be taking along nine clients and contacts as his guests. Their participation will raise at least £1,500 for the charity along with any contributions made by the party to a fund-raising auction on the night.

Street Soccer Scotland uses football as a catalyst for change, working to improve the lives of some of Scotland’s most socially-excluded and vulnerable adults and young people.

The charity inspires people facing complex issues such as homelessness, mental health problems and addiction, to be all they can be on and off the pitch, making a positive impact in communities across Scotland.

Recently named Charity of the Year at the Scottish Charity Awards, Street Soccer Scotland is the national partner to the Homeless World Cup, sending a men’s and women’s team to the annual international tournament.

Robert Perrie spearheaded the launch, in 2015, of ABL’s first Scottish branch. He and his team provide SMEs with the knowledge, contacts and support to grow, through accessing commercial funding streams, combined with marketing strategy and management.

Robert says that an important part of the company’s ethos is to “put something back” into the community by supporting organisations like Street Soccer Scotland.