Aberdeen teachers get ready for night of terror for charity

NINE brave teachers from seven Aberdeen secondary schools, are bracing themselves for a pre-Halloween night inside Aberdeen’s historic, and supposedly haunted Tolbooth Museum on Saturday in aid of charity.

The teachers are taking up the challenge on behalf of disability charity Friendly Access and Me Too Magazine, a what’s on guide for children with additional support needs.

The nine will spend the evening with a paranormal team and their ordeal can be watched live on the ‘I’m A Teacher, Get Me Out Of Here’ Facebook page and on YouTube.

The public gets to vote by text message on which teacher has the dubious privilege of being allowed to stay in the Tolbooth until midnight.

Aberdeen City Council’s education convener Angela Taylor said: “I’d like to wish our intrepid teachers the best of luck on their spooky venture. It’s a great idea that really involves the public including pupils, who will no doubt be among those voting.

“These are two great charities and I am delighted that one of Aberdeen’s most historic buildings is the focal point in the teacher’s fund raising efforts. People who may never have visited the Tolbooth Museum will also get a chance to see on webcam what they have been missing.”

Phionna McInnes, chief executive of Me Too Magazine, said: “We are really excited by this event and I’m sure the teachers and pupils are too. Aberdeen City Council has been great in allowing us to use the Tolbooth Museum as the venue for what certainly promises to be a fundraiser with a difference.

“It’s unusual for such a new and small charity to be given this opportunity and support and we are very grateful for everyone who has supported us to this point.”

The Tolbooth, a former jail dating back to the 17th century, is said to be one of the most haunted buildings in Aberdeen and has even featured on popular television show Most Haunted.

