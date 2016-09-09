Aberdeen steam train railway turntable being refurbished

A RAILWAY turntable in Aberdeen which is more than 100 years old has been removed for refurbishment in the hope of attracting more steam trains to the line.

The steel structure was lifted out of place and will now be cleaned and repaired. It will allow steam trains to turn round and make return journeys.

The Ferryhill Railway Heritage Trust is carrying out the work.

Chairman Jon Tyler said: “We want to get tourists coming to Aberdeen by steam train.”

He said the plan was to open the site up as a railway heritage centre.

