Aberdeen’s Plexus secures fresh Oman wellhead contract

Plexus Holdings, the Aberdeen-based oil and gas technology company, has landed a second contract – worth about $285,000 (£231,400) – with a customer in Oman.

The deal for a second well with Masirah Oil follows an initial $600,000 contract awarded by the explorer a year ago, and will see Plexus supply its Pos-Grip equipment, designed to prevent the type of blowout behind the 2010 Gulf of Mexico disaster that killed 11 people.

Aim-quoted Plexus said there was a possibility of a third well being drilled offshore Oman, a new territory for the company, depending on drilling results.

Chief executive Ben van Bilderbeek said: “This is the second order we have secured with Masirah for our cost-effective and technically superior wellhead solutions. Aside from the positive impact on our revenues, it further increases our visibility in this important oil and gas region.”

He added: “The Middle East is one of the few regions in the world where drilling activity has remained relatively stable during the current downturn. As a result, it is a key area of focus for us, as we look to expand the geographic footprint of our best-in-class equipment.”

