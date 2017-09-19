Aberdeen oil and gas firm Tems strikes key African deal

An independent Aberdeen-based oil and gas service firm that launched earlier this year has secured its first major contract, believed to be worth in excess of £1 billion, as it targets further work overseas.

Drilling fluid systems specialist Tems International has won a two-year deal covering environmental and regulatory compliance, as well as drilling waste processing and treatment work, at an onshore oil and gas waste processing facility in Tanzania.

The firm added that it has absorbed Aberdeen firm Team CB, which delivered solids control, water treatment and tank cleaning services. As a result, Tems International now has ­seven staff and three ­consultants, and has relocated to a site in Regent Quay in the Granite City.

Managing director Bill Walkingshaw said the Tanzanian deal could “open up projects in other industry sectors in the country and worldwide”. The firm, which been supported by the likes of Scottish Development International, is also eyeing the UK, US and Asia.

• Aberdeen-based Eland Oil & Gas, which is focused on interests in West Africa, yesterday said a drilling rig has now started operations to develop a new sidetrack well in a field at its OML 40 asset in Nigeria.

The well should be completed next month with initial production forecasted at 5,900 barrels of oil a day.

