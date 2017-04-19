Aberdeen entrepreneur swoops on oil consultancy

An Aberdeen-based energy industry entrepreneur has snapped up a specialist oil and gas consultancy south of the Border as it targets double-digit growth.

Mark Cavanagh, managing director of Crandale Consultants, acquired Berkshire-based Oil Plus from John Crane, a division of Smiths Group, for an undisclosed sum.

Cavanagh, who has more than 25 years’ experience in the oil and gas industry, primarily in project management, said: “Oil Plus is a dynamic business that provides specialist services and technology to the oil and gas industry.

“There is a lot of potential for growth throughout the sector thanks to the skills and knowledge held within the business.”

Oil Plus, which was founded in 1978, plans to add to its workforce over the next 12 months as it targets double-digit growth and forecasts turnover of £3 million.

