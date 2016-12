A section of the A9 near Thurso was closed overnight after police discovered a suspicious package.

Bomb dispoal experts were called to Spittal in Caithness after police found the package during a drugs raid.

A 100-metre cordon was put in place. The incident was dealt with and the road was re-opened by 1am.

Police arrested a 55-year-old man who was charged in relation to drug offences.