83% of primary pupils register for FM’s reading challenge

FOUR out of five primary children have signed up to take part in the First Minister’s Reading Challenge.

The scheme aims to encourage reading for pleasure among P4-7s and support schools, libraries and communities to build “reading cultures”.

Figures from the Scottish Parliament’s information centre revealed 183,606 pupils have already requested a reading passport - 83% of the cohort.

The passport is used by children to record their progress in the challenge.

Almost 1,500 schools and more than 2,600 teachers have registered for the scheme, which was launched in August.

The figures were highlighted by the SNP during Book Week.

SNP MSP Jenny Gilruth said: “As a former teacher, I know how important it is to encourage children to read.

“Developing crucial numerical and literacy skills at an early age can have a significant impact on children’s academic abilities.

“The First Minister’s Reading Challenge is a great way to get children into books, educating our children through the pleasure of reading.”