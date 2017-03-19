80-year-old loses life savings in bogus workman scam

A bogus workman has stolen an 80-year-old woman’s life savings after conning his way into her flat.

The man stole a five-figure sum of money from the pensioner after calling at her home in the Summerston area of Glasgow.

He claimed he was working on the roof of her block of flats and told her that she had a leak in her bathroom which he would fix.

She showed him into her bathroom and went into another room.

While she was elsewhere in the flat, the man stole the money from the house and got away.

Police are appealing for information about the incident in Rothes Drive at around 1pm on Thursday.

Detective Constable Gary Boyle, of Maryhill CID, said: “Although the lady involved may not have been physically injured during the incident, she is extremely upset about what happened and very saddened by the fact that someone she thought was there to help her has taken advantage of her and stolen her life savings.

“We do not think the lady was specifically targeted.

“We believe it was more opportunistic, and so would ask if anyone in the area has, in the last few days, been approached in the same manner by a man fitting the description.

“If you have any information that will assist officers with their inquiries, then please contact Maryhill CID via 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.”

The suspect is described as white, between 40 and 50, 5ft 8in and of medium build.

He was clean-shaven and wore a beige jacket.