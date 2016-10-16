77-year-old man killed in road crash in Moray

A 77-year-old man has died following a two-vehicle road collision in Moray.

The incident happened at around 11.30am on Sunday on the A98 Buckie to Cullen road, near to its junction with the unclassified road leading to Findochty.

A male driver, 77, of one of the cars died as a result of his injuries while the driver and passenger of the other car were taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin for treatment - next of kin have been informed.

The vehicles involved were a silver Renault Megane and a blue Rover 75.

Emergency services attended the scene and an air ambulance was dispatched.

The road was closed to allow officers to carry out an investigation.

Sergeant Malcolm Kinross, said: “First of all, I would say that our thoughts are with the friends and family of everyone involved with this tragic incident.

“I would appeal for anyone who was aware of a silver Renault Megane or blue Rover 75, around 11.30am today on the A98 between Buckie and Cullen to contact the police on 101.”

