70% of over 60s would vote no in indyref2, poll finds

A majority of older voters would reject independence in a second referendum, a new poll suggests.

Support for staying part of the United Kingdom stands at 70 per cent among the over 60s, with 30 per cent backing independence, the Survation poll for the Sunday Post newspaper found.

The survey contrasts with an Ipsos MORI poll for STV published last week, which found that Scots are split 50/50 on the issue.

A total of 1,010 voters over the age of 60 were questioned by Survation between March 3 and 9.

The participants were asked how they would vote if there was another poll tomorrow with the question: ‘Should Scotland be an independent country?’.

Excluding undecideds, 30 per centsaid Yes and 70 per centsaid No.

A poll of pensioners from last March for the same newspaper showed 64.4 per cent backed No and 35.6 per cent backed Yes.

A second independence referendum has been described as “highly likely” by Nicola Sturgeon if the move to formally trigger Brexit happens without any special arrangements for Scotland.

The majority of Scots rejected Brexit in the EU referendum last year.

Ms Sturgeon’s popularity among older voters was also down, Survation found.

The First Minister recorded a favourability score of minus 14, down from minus one in last year’s poll.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister scored 12, behind Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson on 20.

Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale scored minus 15, while the poll results make grim reading for her UK counterpart Jeremy Corbyn, trailing with a score of minus 58.