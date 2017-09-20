7 Jacobite relics still found in the Highlands

The Bonnie Prince Charlie and the Jacobites exhibition in Edinburgh is a must-see but many relics from the 1745 uprising can be found in museums around the Highlands and speak to the hope, ambition and losses of the North as the rebellion took hold.

From a stunning ruby and sapphire ring gifted by the Prince to a Jacobite lady to the keys of a clan chief’s mansion burnt down by Cumberland’s troops following Culloden, these items add another dimension to this enduring story.