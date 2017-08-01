Search

7 chilling objects found in Scotland’s museums

Some of the miniature coffins found on Arthur's Seat in 1836. PIC: National Museum of Scotland.
Some of the miniature coffins found on Arthur's Seat in 1836. PIC: National Museum of Scotland.
Share this article
0
Have your say

From buried miniature coffins to killer fish and the metal bridle that silenced gossiping women, Scotland’s museums are full of relics from the country’s dark past.

Here we look at 7 pieces that may leave you a little cold.