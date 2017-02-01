6 of the best hotel pools in Scotland

As Scotland’s weather isn’t exactly tropical, you may not realise how many fabulous pools there are in Scottish hotels. From infinity pools, to spa pools, to leisure pools, Scotland’s hotels offer the finest facilities for health and relaxation.

Cameron House on Loch Lomond

Cameron House Hotel

(Riverside, Balloch, Alexandria G83 8LF, 0871 222 4681)

This spa hotel is ideal for a revitalising weekend away. For the full lagoon experience, Cameron House’s 20 metre leisure pool provides a serene swim in a beautiful environment. But the real star is the rooftop infinity pool, from which you can admire a stunning panorama of Loch Lomond and the distant mountain peaks beyond.

Cameron House was voted Scotland’s best spa hotel for two years in a row, and when you visit, you can see why. They have 17 dry and wet treatment rooms for you to explore, including the Rasul mud chambers, the saunas, and the holistic studio.

Guests may wish to take a stroll by the Loch to finish the day, or play a few sets on the outside tennis courts.

Blythswood Square Hotel

Blythswood Square

(11 Blythswood Square, Glasgow G2 4AD, 0141 240 1622)

When a hotel has an award-winning spa, and is within walking distance of the city centre, you know you have found a true gem. The moodily lit hydrotherapy pool will wash away all your worries, and huge list of luxury treatments will make you feel brand new. The Roman-style thermal suite, crystal steam room and lounge will also help you to relax utterly and completely.

The hotel itself is a blend of Georgian elegance and modern style, which will make you feel utterly at home. The restaurant is also popular with guests, serving innovative breakfasts and delectable dinners.

Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa, Edinburgh

(1 Festival Square, Edinburgh EH3 9SR, 0131 229 9131)

The light and airy facilities at Edinburgh’s One Spa are unparalleled in the capital. Bathing in the rooftop hydropool is the ultimate theraputic experience, while the 19 metre infinity pool is a perfect retreat from hectic day-to-day life. In addition, there are seven treatment areas and a thermal suite, designed to make your spa day as luxurious as possible.

After your day of therapies, take a table at the One Square restaurant, for spectacular views of the castle and perhaps some exquisite Atlantic turbot.

Sheraton Hotel

Portavadie

(Loch Fyne, Argyll, PA21 2DA, 01700 811075)

Scandinavian-style buildings blend into the sea and the sky at this extraordinary marina spa. The spa cost £10 million to build, and includes anything and everything you need to make your visit as enjoyable as it can be. The outdoor infinity pool is heated, so you can revel in the seascape no matter the weather. The 16 metre indoor leisure pool faces onto the shore of Loch Fyne, and is accompanied by a delightful children’s splash pool.

If you would like to take a break from your spa-break, the casual dining café is an excellent choice for lunch, with stone-baked pizza and freshly churned ice cream on the menu.

Stobo Castle

(Stobo, Peeblesshire EH45 8NY, 01721 725300)

Gleneagles Hotel

In this 19th century castle, there is an oasis of modern luxury. The Stobo Castle pool is lit with soft blue and purple tints, with an incredible view of the rolling Borders hills from the massive windows. The pool is 25 metres long, and treated with ozone. There are both mixed facilities and ladies facilities in the spa, including a steam room, Swedish sauna, hot tubs, hydrospa, and relaxation suite.

You may want to repair to the Olive Tree Brasserie for afternoon tea after your treatments, or to one of the three pretty dining rooms for a generous buffet.

The Gleneagles Hotel

(Auchterarder, Perthshire, PH3 1NF, 01746 662 231)

Pool-lovers are spoilt for choice at Gleneagles with an 18.5 metre lap pool, a leisure pool with underwater jets, a heated outdoor pool and a bubble pool on offer for guests. There is also a sauna, a steam room, and an Alpine Onsen, as well as any number of top-notch spa treatments. Fitness instructors are on hand to answer queries and help you make the most of the gym, or to make an assessment of your fitness level.

Andrew Fairlie’s restaurant is also well worth visiting – it has been awarded two Michelin stars, and combines French and Scottish cooking to create perfect dishes. The restaurant speciality is smoked lobster, which gains its unique flavour during a five-hour infusion over whisky barrel chips.

