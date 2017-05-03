6 of the best eco escapes in Scotland

IT is becoming easier to enjoy a eco holiday in Scotland without digging out the tent. If you want to start planning your next staycation or weekend away then we have found some of the best green locations that don’t scrimp on style.

Torrisdale Castle Estate, Kintyre

Torrisdale Castle. Picture: Contributed

Give something back to the place where you have stayed courtesy of Torrisdale’s tree planting scheme, which is just one of the green innovations found at this historical castle. Accommodation includes the charming cottages, lodge and Servant’s Quarters all which are simply but stylishly decorated.

The Garden Cottage features a wood burning hot tub, and heating throughout each accommodation is provided by a biomass boiler.

www.torrisdalecastle.com

Mungo’s Den, Skye

This former telephone exchange and post office has been transformed into a boutique retreat using the principles of restore, rescue and revive.

This means that all materials sourced for the restoration were environmentally friendly, recycled or restored.

When it comes to the interior design, a mix of antiques, vintage items, salvaged finds and new buys help create the den’s cosy, home away from home feel.

Plus the welcome pack of local produce including bread, biscuits and beer, is a thoughtful touch and provides a great start to a holiday.

Mungo’s Den

Eco Pod, Appin

On arrival to these two (soon to be three) pods, situated by a birch forest between Portnacroish and Appin, you’d be forgiven for thinking that aliens had landed.

But their space age design is what makes them eco-friendly thanks to their geodesic structure, which leaves no permanent footprint on the land.

The pods are also heated by various green methods such as the burning of sustainable wood and wood pellet biomass, and a tankless, instantaneous hot water supply. Plus the cool, classic (vintage) furniture found inside blends well with the traditional Scottish touches, such as sheepskins, log burning stove and wall-mounted antlers. Oh, and there’s a handmade Japanese cedar hot soaking tub in which guests can relax and take in the views of Castle Stalker and Loch Linnhe.

http://domesweetdome.co.uk

Eagle brae log cabins, Highlands

If your idea of a log cabin resembles something from the wilds of rural America or Canada, then a trip away to Eagle Brae should be on your list.

Sustainably sourced and handmade from cedar logs, these seven cabins feature insulated grass roofs, eco-friendly, biomass wood burners and handwoven and handmade interiors (which include Himalayan wood carvings).

Eagle Brae is also involved in several sustainable projects including a borehole water supply, Micro Hydro scheme and carbon payback in the form of tree planting.

www.eaglebrae.co.uk

READ MORE: Fife farmland is to host the new Eliminator biking festival

Lodges at the Mains, Inverness

Combine five star luxury with award-winning green tourism and you get the beautiful Lodges at the Mains.

The one-bed bolt holes have ground source heating pumps, solar panels, cellulose insulation and have been built using natural and local materials. Inside, guests will find a range of home comforts alongside handmade solid oak kitchens and unique, locally made furniture (such as the beds).

www.lodgesatthemains.co.uk

The Green House, Selkirk

This purpose-built and award-winning holiday home not only looks stylish (and has a very modern interior), it features cutting edge green technology due to its low carbon Passiv Haus principle.

Located on a working smallholding in Ettrickbridge, The Green House has highly-insulated foundations, walls and roof, and a heat and recovery system meaning that it can be easily heated by a wood burning stove.

There is also a solar energy system on-site, which provides hot water and all electricity is supplied by Good Energy that offers 100% renewable power.

www.hollinlee.co.uk