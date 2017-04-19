6 Munro walks you can easily reach by train

SOME of the most scenic and beautiful Munro mountains in Scotland are in remote locations - but others you can easily get to by train. Here are six of the best.

Ben Cruachan and Stob Diamh

West Highlands. Picture: Shutterstock

An exquisite walk that sees an intriguing contrast of industry and nature - the Cruachan Dam on the way up to Cruachan Reservoir is colossal.

However this man-made feat of engineering’s size fades into insignificance as you tackle the slopes of the majestic Ben Cruachan.

The most popular route up Ben Cruachan begins at the Falls of Cruachan train station which lies on the West Highland line between Glasgow and Oban.

The first train from Glasgow arrives at 10:52 and the final train back to Glasgow departs at 18:42, leaving you just under eight hours to complete the walk, which should be enough time. Alternatively consider camping and catching the first train home the morning after.

Ben Cruachan. Picture: Shutterstock

Services to Falls of Cruachan only run between March and October.

Train station: Falls of Cruachan

Beinn Dorain and Beinn an Dothaidh

Casting a shadow over the A82, Beinn Dorain appears as a magnificent cone of grass covered rock from the highland highway.

Less popular than its neighbour, Beinn an Dothaidh offers the better views over Rannoch Moor towards Glencoe.

The best place to start this walk is from Bridge of Orchy train station, one of the stops between Glasgow and Fort William.

The difference between the arrival of the first train from Glasgow and the deprature of the final train from Bridge of Orchy is 11 hours, providing you ample time to complete this 6-8 hour walk.

Train station: Bridge of Orchy

Beinn a Chochuill and Beinn Eunaich

Despite being overshadowed by some of their finer neighbours these two mountains make for a very pleasant day’s walk.

Views northwest to Glen Etive are stupendous.

It is possible to bag the pair of munros starting from Loch Awe train station, which involves a brief walk along the A85.

Six trains running between Glasgow and Oban stop at the station, meaning the walk is accessible from the south and the west.

Train station: Loch Awe

Ben Vorlich (Loch Lomond)

Sitting to the west of the tip of Loch Lomond, Ben Vorlich is a fine mountain easily accessed from the Central Belt.

Though more commonly climbed from Loch Sloy, an enjoyable circuit route is possible from Ardlui train station.

Views of Loch Lomond are ever improving as you ascend from Ardlui and once you peak the southern Munro, views over Loch Sloy are excellent.

Trains between Ardlui and Glasgow run until 22:27, so the walk can be taken at a leisurely pace.

Train station: Ardlui

Carn na Caim and A’Bhuidheanach Bheag

These two rather unremarkable Munros offer little in terms of excitement; the rather featureless plateau however offers 360 degree views of your surroundings for much of the route.

Despite the lack of physical obstacles these Munros can be difficult to navigate in poor conditions due to a faint and boggy path.

The pair of Munros are easily accessed from Dalwhinnie train station which sits on the line between Perth and Inverness.

Train station: Dalwhinnie

Fionn Bheinn

This forgotten mountain situated in Wester Ross is often neglected by climbers due to its boggy path and isolated location.

But if you don’t mind getting your boots dirty a march up Fionn Bheinn makes for a fine day of walking.

Most walks start at Achnasheen, which is serviced by its own train station.

Achnasheen sits on the train line between Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh and the final train to Inverness leaves at 18.20.

Train station: Achnasheen

