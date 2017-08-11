500 metre long tubes wash up on Britain’s beaches

Have your say

Four giant tubes - one of which measures 500 METRES in length - have washed up on a number of Britain’s beaches.

The 8ft-wide bore pipes are among 12 which broke free while being towed to a large project in Algeria earlier in the week.

The Norweigan-made tubes are now beached on sand around the Norfolk coastline, where tourists have been spotted climbing on top of them.

The coastguard say they pose no danger to the public and a ship will shortly begin towing them back to Norway.

A spokesman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “Dutch Marine BV supported by Marine Towing Services are working to remove the four pipes which have beached at Eccles on Sea, Sea Palling and Winterton.

“The remaining eight pipes are under control off shore.

“The pipes themselves are brand new and were destined for a large project in Algeria.

“Other than their physical presence they pose no other danger of, or potential for pollution.

“Once the four beached pipes are recovered the next phase of the recovery operation will begin.

“It is intended that all pipes will be relocated to a single location offshore north of Lowestoft where they will await remedial work to prepare them for final tow back the manufacturers in Norway, this process may take several weeks.

“Guard ships are allocated to monitor the anchored pipes.”

Earlier this year, thousands of plastic eggs washed up on the beach of a remote island of the coast of north-east Germany.

Children were seen with bags collecting them as adults pondered how so many toys could have washed up there.

It is believed they were cargo that toppled overboard from a ship sailing from China to Germany under the flag of Denmark.