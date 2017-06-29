Search

5 Scottish castles that star in Outlander

Midhope Castle near South Queensferry was little known to the public before its starring role in Outlander. PIC: Contributed.

Midhope Castle near South Queensferry was little known to the public before its starring role in Outlander. PIC: Contributed.

Share this article
0
Have your say

The time-travelling Scottish fantasy Outlander will air for the first time tonight on British television.

With the locations becoming as much stars of the show as its actors, here are 5 Scottish castles to look out for on screen.

Back to the top of the page