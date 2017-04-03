5 of the best sailing holidays in Scotland

THE Scottish coastline offers some of the most scenic views in the world, and there are a number of ways to see it - including sailing.

There are many sailing journeys available throughout the country, and here are five of the best.

The Viking Trail.

THE VIKING TRAIL - Caledonian Canal to Orkney and Shetland

The name says it all. There are numerous options to explore some of Scotland’s historic Viking locations.

The trail will take you through the Caleonian Canal and then creuise to the north of the country, including Orkney and Shetland.

Oban Bay.

There is a huge amount of wildlife to see on the way, as well as visiting historical sites. And if you like a wee dram, then the voyage also include a number of whisky distilleries.

The sailing goes through Inverness, and heads north to Caithness via the Moray Firth, the home of a rare breed of bottle nose dolphins.

After the famous Pentland Firth there is a chance to explore the amazing coastlines of Orkney and Shetland.

TECLA SAILING - Caledonian Canal, Ullapool, St Kilda, the northern isles and even Iceland.

There are a number of different schedules Tecla undertakes throughout the season.

The Tecla is an old Herring drifter built in 1915, Vlaardingen and is 28 meters long over the deck, while 38 meters overall. She takes 16 trainees on her voyages.

The Tecla is owned and sailed by a family of four professional sailors who have owned the Tecla since 2006. The Tecla’s rigging traditional with topsails and foresails.

The crew works with a sail training programme and can make journeys from only two days to up to six months.

SPORTSCOTLAND NATIONAL CENTRE - Cumbrae

This offers courses and sailing holidays on the island of Cumbrae, which is only an hour away from Glasgow.

The centre has two yachts to teach people of all ages how to learn and gain advanced qualifications in sailing.

According to their own website, they state: “Unlike many other cruising providers, we have no hidden costs. Just bring your own sleeping bag and enjoy a sense of freedom as you live aboard the yacht and berth somewhere different each night.”

MUNRO BAGGING BY BOAT - Across the Highlands and Islands

These trips can last up to two weeks and can take in some of the best Munro mountains in the country.

The sail will take in some of the most incredible peaks across Scotland and will include walks up the most awe-inspiring.

Loch Linnhe is part of the tour, as well as Ballachulish and Glencoe, taking in glens, rivers

SELKIE EXPLORERS SAILING - Hebrides, St Kilda and the remote isles

The sailing boat called Selkie is 15 metres in length and offersfive-day trips to St Kilda. There is also the chance to have private charter trips.

She is based on the isle of Eigg where her owner and skipper Celia Bull runs a croft. As well as St Kilda they offer numerous trips off the west coast.

Their website state: “This summer on the skipper’s tick list is to explore the Shiant Islands and Summer Isles.

“In 2017 we have three scheduled 5 day trips to St.Kilda, along with some private charter trips to this dramatic and historical island.

“Selkie is hosting some exciting new trips this May that incorporate wild yoga, qigong and 5 rhythm dance.