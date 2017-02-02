5 of the best hot tub lodges in Scotland to escape to

Looking for a weekend getaway with a difference? Here’s a guide to five great Scottish lodges complete with hot tubs.

The Hideaway experience, Auchterhouse near Dundee

Situated in the peaceful Angus countryside, The Hideaway Experience caters to couples looking to escape the restraints of 9-to-5 life for a romantic day or two together.

All three of Hideaway Experience’s lodges are have a roaring log fire, underfloor heating and - of course - a roasting hot tub, making for an ideal winter getaway.

For those in need of a pampering, the Lovers’ Hideaway and the Honeymooners’ Hideaway come complete with their own dedicated spa room.

One night stay: £150 per person / thehideawayexperience.co.uk

READ MORE: Glasgow exhibition a must for outdoor enthusaists

Airhouses, The Borders near Edinburgh

This grouping of lodges is located 25 miles south of Edinburgh, making them an ideal weekend escape for capital city dwellers.

Airhouses have six different sizes of accommodation, from the Rowan Pods which sleep two to the super-sized Capercaillie, which can cater to a group of ten.

Most lodges come complete with a super king sized bed, en-suite bathrooms and a hot tub.

If you decide to bring the kids they won’t be short of activities or distractions - the farm that the lodges are located on is home to a treasure trail and puzzle trail, as well as a host of farm animals.

One night stay: The Lodge from £458 (sleeps 2), Capercaillie from £1,499 (sleeps 10) / airhouses.com

Loch Lomond Waterfront Lodges, Balmaha

Each of these lodges enjoys views of Scotland’s most famous loch, and come complete with private hot tubs and en-suite bedrooms.

During the day you can explore the glorious Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park and in the evening you can retreat to your lodge and let off some steam in your very own sauna.

Sleeping six and costing from £120 a night, these lodges offer good value for money.

One night stay: From £120 (sleeps 6) / loch-lomond-waterfront.co.uk

Forest Holidays, Argartan, Argyll

Sitting on the shores of Loch Long in the gorgeous Argyll countryside, Forest Holidays’ range of lodges will recharge the batteries of any temporary residents.

Top of the range Golden Oak cabins are equipped with a private outdoor hot tub, which you can dive into, no matter how baltic the weather is.

Voted Best Holiday Accommodation in Scotland at the Scottish Thistle Awards, you’ll be in safe hands.

Three nights stay: from £495 (sleeps 4) / forestholidays.co.uk

READ MORE: 9 dog-friendly hotels in Scotland that go the extra mile

Braes Lodge, Aberfeldy

Hidden behind the town of Aberfeldy, in the shadow of one of Scotland’s most iconic mountains - Schiehallion - sits Braes Lodge.

Braes lodge offers airy accommodation, a roaring fire and outdoor hot tub - complete with sweeping views of the Perthshire countryside.

If you want to hit the country roads in style, you can rent Braes Lodge’s spectacular Morgan sports car.

Three nights stay: From £480 / braeslodge.co.uk

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland