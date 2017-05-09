5 of the best detox retreats in Scotland

If you have overindulged or just want to kick-start a healthier lifestyle, then book into one of these wellness destinations in Scotland

The Real Retreat, Dundee

Gather together some friends for one of The Real Retreat’s detox offerings. Available for only four guests, the wellness breaks are held at Duntrune House near Dundee. During the holistic four and six day detox programmes, guests will take part in a healthy juice cleanse, daily yoga classes, light exercise in the grounds, massages, facials, colon hydrotherapy and belly fit sessions.

Lendrick Lodge, Callandar, Stirlingshire

This specially designed retreat has a variety of courses and events, including a weekend detox programme that includes yoga, colonic hydrotherapy, massage, Qi gong and meditation. Located in the beautiful surroundings of Callander, the Lodge’s experienced practitioners will host an inspiring, relaxing and rejuvenating weekend.

Responsible Travel, Forres, Moray

Treat yourself to a bespoke holiday with Responsible Travel’s variety of options, including a well-being break in at a Grade-B listed, Victorian mansion residence in Forres. Guests can discuss their needs with the retreat co-ordinator who will organise their ideal trip. Activities range from yoga, massage and reflexology to colour therapy and bread making.

The Body Toolkit, Highlands

Embark on a juice detox whilst enjoying the beautiful sights of the Highlands with The Body Toolkit’s week long breaks, which run from now until early December. Set up by Katrina Mather, The Body Toolkit offers natural juice therapy designed for weight loss and well-being, which is combining with rest, nutritional information, therapies and exercise in the beautiful natural surroundings.

MacDonald Marine Hotel and Spa, North Berwick

Check into North Berwick’s luxurious MacDonald Marine Hotel for celebrity nutritionist Amanda Hamilton’s four day personalised detox and fitness break. This new detox and bootcamp combines a juice cleanse with daily exercise, plus guests can partake in seminars, consultations and relaxing spa treatments.

