5 of the best beach walks in the Highlands

SCOTLAND is blessed with some of the best coastlines in the world.

It is amazing how many wonderful beaches there are around the country, and especially in the Highlands.

ACHMELVICH

A very remote beach, near Lochinver, but really worth visiting.

Sitting next to the small village of Achmelvich, it has a campsite and caravan park, along with a youth hostel.

It has a collection of small beaches with really with sand, alongside rock bays and headlands.

One feature is the small Hermit’s Castle, built of concrete on a rocky headland in 1950 and is cosnidered an architectural oddity that is now abandoned.

READ MORE: Five of the best woodland walks near Inverness

NAIRN

Nairn Beach is backed by low sand dunes and a promenade with an open, grassy links area.

This superb sandy beach in the middle of Nairn is a fantastic attraction and popular with families, particularly in the summer months. The beach has beautiful views across the Moray Firth to the Black Isles and its coastline is home to a resident school of dolphins. There is also a great range of coastal walks in either direction with a nature reserve at Kingsteps in the east and a viewpoint to the west.

EMBO

This is an amazing streak of white sand which is hidden by a massive line of dunes.

This clean, golden sand can be found north of the village of Embo, near Dornoch in Sutherland, next to the mouth of the River Fleet.

It is situated next to a popular caravan park and has free parking, plenty of facilities that include toilets. There are also shops and a pub within walking distance.

There is a network of paths which tun through the sand dunes and it is a very dog-friendly location.

There is also the chance to see a lot of wildlife both in the sea and on land, including the pectacular burnet rose.

READ MORE: Drive and enthusiasm from tour bus staff on Skye

THURSO

A total contrast to Embo. While there is some sand, there is also lovely flat rocks to wander over.

It is also most famous for hosting world-class surfing competitions.

The rich fish beds, along with fish remains and scales can be found everywhere along the foreshore. Fossils can be found either on the foreshore platforms, cliff face or within smaller boulders.

STRATHY BAY

A rural bay which is considered one of the best in the country - although very remote.

As well as being very sandy, it is naturally formed with massive sand dunes. It also has a number of caves along with rocky stacks, with cliffs on one side.

It is famous for its beautiful flowers during early summer, including cowslips, northern marsh orchids and spring squills.

There are spectacular views over the Pentland Firth from the beach.