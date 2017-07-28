48 injured in Barcelona train crash

At least 48 people have been injured, after a train crashed at a station in the Spanish city of Barcelona.

At least five people are thought to be seriously injured according to officials

The incident happened during the morning rush hour at the Franca station, in the city centre.

According to reports the train did not brake when entering the station.

Images on social media showed the front end crumpled and the casing partially torn off.

At least 18 people had been taken to hospital, Barcelona’s emergency officials