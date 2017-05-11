4 outdoor cinema events coming soon to Scotland

Enjoy the sun (hopefully) at one of these alfresco, weekend film screenings

Edinburgh

Picture: Glamis Castle TSPL

Film Fest in the City 2017

St Andrew Square Garden, 16th-18th June

Film Fest 2017 is back in the capital as part of the International Film Festival’s burgeoning calendar of events. Showing a range of genres, from classics such as Labyrinth, Singin’ in the Rain and Clueless to family favourites Beauty and the Beast, the Jungle Book and Avengers Assemble. Critically acclaimed blockbusters Rogue One: A Starwars Story, Kubo and the Two Strings and Hunt for the Wilderpeople will be shown on Sunday 18th.

The film-tastic weekend will also include dance along screenings of Mama Mia and Dirty Dancing, in association with Dance Base, Scotland’s National Centre for Dance.

The Luna Cinema

Botanic Gardens, Edinburgh, 1st-3rd September

If you’re hopeful of an Indian summer then you’ll want to check out the Luna Cinema’s only Scottish lineup, taking place in early September in Edinburgh’s Botanic Gardens. Showing Dirty Dancing, The Jungle Book (2016) and Oscar-winning La La Land, cinema-goers can relax in the palatial surroundings and enjoy some food and drink before the films start.

Glasgow

Bandstand Cinema Club, Kelvingrove Bandstand, 5th-8th June

Since being renovated for 2014’s Commonwealth Games, Glasgow’s only remaining original bandstand has yet to host film screenings, until now. The launch of the Bandstand Cinema Club will showcase much loved films such as Trainspotting, The Grand Budapest Hotel and Superbad, along with cult favourites, Pulp Fiction and Labyrinth. Each night consists of two film screening, from 6.30pm, plus street food, cocktails and craft beer.

Angus

Glamis Castle, 3rd June, 8th July, 12th August and 16th September

Discover a piece of Scottish history whilst watching a classic film thanks to Glamis Castle’s outdoor cinema listings. Once home to the Earls of Strathmore and Kinghorne and the setting for Shakespeare’s Macbeth, this historical castle will, once again, open up its grounds to film enthusiasts for one night from June until September. Showing Mama Mia on the 3rd June, The Italian Job on the 8th July, Grease on the 12th August and Jurassic Park on the 16th September.

