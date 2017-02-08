4 of the best Scottish equestrian hotels

There are hotels for dog lovers and cat lovers, but what about those who are massive horse lovers.

Here are some of the best equestrian-friendly hotels in Scotland.

Coul House. Strathconon

The hotel is set in eight acres of mature woodlands with splendid views of the Strathconon Mountains in the Highlands.

Coul House, which has 21 bedrooms, is an ideal place for walking the banks of the Blackwater River or for biking through the Achilty forest - but also for taking a horse ride.

If your family roots are in the Highlands, why not ride in the footsteps of your ancestors.

The guides are knowledgeable on the clans and history of the all of the areas they ride through.

They are happy to help plan your trip to the Highlands by suggesting places that might be of special interest to you and your family.

If you dream of galloping along a deserted beach, they offer trail riding holidays that allow you to ride the beautiful, unspoilt beaches on the East, West and North coasts.

If you long to ride through the heather, crossing rivers and climbing high into the mountains, they offer horse riding through remote glens and over high hills withbreathtaking view in all directions, where herds of red deer graze peacefully as we pass.

Away from the horse riding, the distinguished nineteenth-century house has an unusual octagonal dining room where Queen Victoria attended a Highland gathering in 1881.

The Scottish Equestrian Hotel Riding Centre, Lanark

Rated five star, they offer fun packed riding holidays for both adults and children.

The Equestrian Centre and B&B is set in the rolling countryside of the Scottish Borders, just a 10 minute stroll from the market town of Lanark.

Whatever you want to do with horses, riding holidays and leisure you’re sure to find it here.

Horse riding holidays are excellent for everyone from novice to experienced riders.

On a riding holiday you can come with a friend, in a group, or even by yourself, as there is a tremendous sense of bonding on the horse riding holidays.

After an enjoyable day of riding, you can explore the area in this beautiful part of Scotland. Or relax in our fashionable bistro with a delicious pizza or a dish of pasta before retiring to a comfortable en suite bedroom.

Links House at Royal Dornoch

Take in the most stunning vista’s in The Highlands with a guided horse ride.

Nothing quite comes close to an early morning invigorating gallop along shores of the Dornoch Firth.

Links House will be happy to arrange guided horse rides that take in some of the Highland’s most stunning views.

Even if your travel to the splendor of Royal Dornoch Golf Club for other sporting activities, there is much more to experience well beyond golf.

There is golf, but there is also stunning history, country sports, restaurants, people, coastlines and much more.

Away from the riding, if you love sporting life try your hand at salmon or trout fishing, bird shooting or even spend a day stalking red deer.

Forss Hotel, Caithness

Set in Caithness, this hotel offers beautiful views across the county.

Torrisdale Trekking is a 25 minute drive away from the hotel on the A836 towards Tongue, a beautiful coastal drive worth taking for the scenery alone.

Everyone from beginners to the experienced are welcome, as are children over four.

Sitting on the beautiful Torrisdale beach, they run mostly beach rides for 1 or 2 hours, or half a day, for groups or individuals.

As well as horse riding, the location has wonderful cliff top and inland walks, castles, and brochs, mountain biking, numerous links golf courses, hunting and stalking, adventures on the high seas and lochs, amazing bird life, wildlife and flora, and is renowned wind surfing.

For those enjoying the North Coast 500, Forss House is a great stopping off point for a night or two.

